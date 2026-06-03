Department of Washington American Legion Band to perform in Raymond

It seems as if the Department of Washington American Legion Band is always celebrating anniversaries.

Their appearance on the stage of the historic Raymond Theatre a year ago commemorated 100 years of stellar performances, having formed in 1924 at American Legion Post No. 3 in Olympia. The Band’s first performance was for the Olympia Yacht Club in spring, 1925. They have been thrilling folks ever since — at no cost to audiences or venues. The Band’s musicians are a mix of military veterans, civilians, the young (including a junior high school student), the not-so-young, and members of many diverse communities. They donate their time and talents in order to share the amazing music of our nation and the world with their audiences.

This year’s appearance on Sunday, June 28 will be a celebration of our country’s 250th anniversary. This free concert will be an opportunity to showcase the musical highlights of American culture — a big, colorful, multi-faceted and extremely diverse bag of gems.

According to Band Leader Kevin Robertson, “We are featuring a wide range of music that has been popular or culturally relevant.” One exciting element will be music from the recent film, How To Train Your Dragon. Another piece that will have folks nodding in appreciation is the vintage dance tune La Paloma. Even if you don’t recognize the title, you will recognize the melody (and may be tempted to do a little two-step in the aisle).

The Band will end with its signature medley of themes from the United States Armed Forces. This is always a very stirring feature of the concert, an opportunity for audiences to see and appreciate those who have served and sacrificed for us all.

This free concert is available because of the generosity of these dedicated Band members, so be sure to join them for an amazing performance. Admission is free, and donations will be gratefully accepted.

The Department of Washington American Legion Band will perform a free concert on Sunday, June 28 at 2 p.m. at the historic Raymond Theatre located at 323 Third St. Come early and help to celebrate America’s 250th.