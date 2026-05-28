Published May 28, 2026

Ona Josephine Karnath passed away Thursday, April 23, 2026.

She was born July 30, 1932 in Port Angeles, Washington to John and Mabel Ostenson, moved to Camas when she was six weeks old and graduated from Camas High School in 1951.

She worked at Crown Zellerbach paper mill, moved to Hoquiam in 1968 and worked at Community Action and Herman Electric.

She was a bowler and active in Hoquiam Babe Ruth, a 51-year member of Hoquiam and Elma Eagles, serving as Past President of Hoquiam and Trustee in Elma.

She had six children: Randy (Karen), Robin (Sandra), Rusty (Kylea), Selena (Gary), Roger (Nancy) and Rodney (Suzette), and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.