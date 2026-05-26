Published May 26, 2026

Ronald “Ron” G. Bashon, 79 of Aberdeen, Washington passed away March 11, 2026. He was born in Nyssa, Oregon to Reinie and Charlene (Lammers) Bashon and was the oldest of 6 children.

He went to school in a one room classroom with various grades together, and students arriving on horseback. Ron graduated from Harper High in Harper, Oregon and continued his education in Washington state.

He lived east of the mountains till the 1960s, learning to operate equipment used by his father and other farmers and ranchers. As much as he loved this, allergies forced him to leave the area.

Ron moved to the Seattle area and continued his education. He went to Bellevue Community College where he studied engineering technology, Green River Community College and learned blueprint and plan reading, and took classes at the University of Washington.

In 1970, he began his career with the Washington State DOT as a maintenance leadman and continued till 2007 when he was appointed Maintenance Superintendent. He transferred to Aberdeen and ultimately finished his 41 year career with the DOT in 2011 working out of Tumwater as a Regionwide Bridge and Special Projects Manager. He was known for his tireless work ethic, deep experience, and hands-on leadership style throughout his career.

Ron is survived by his wife, Caroline, his two sons, Michael (Karen) and Reinie (Nancy) and Caroline’s two daughters, Heather (Jerry) and Kelly (Matthew), seven grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, one sister, Connie; and two brothers Earl and Ray. He was preceded in death by his parents, and two brothers, Robert and Leland Bashon.

Moving west of the mountains proved to be a good move for him as he enjoyed being close to the saltwater. Ron and Caroline enjoyed fishing out of Westport, Washington for salmon or whatever was in season. He also loved to fish around Whidbey Island, the Columbia River, Canada and Southeast Alaska with his fishing buddies. He enjoyed taking pictures of the places either he or the family had visited, playing pinochle and cribbage, poking around antique shops and yard sales. With his family, camping, beach combing for agates or treasures the kids would find, crabbing, clam digging, gathering oysters, and berry picking were favorite pastimes.

Family and friends in Eastern Oregon and Idaho loved to see him come visit as he always had a cooler full of his catches to share. His smoked salmon was always a hit.

There will be a Celebration of Life on Sept. 19, 2026, from 12 to 4 p.m. at Washington Park in Anacortes, Washington. This was a favorite of Ron’s as it’s also on the saltwater. We’ll miss hearing his fish stories and other tall tales.