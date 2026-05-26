Published May 26, 2026

Jeanette Lee Roffler passed away peacefully on April 25, 2026, at the age of 90. Jeanette was born on Feb. 11, 1936, to Jacob and Florence Huber. While attending youth group at the Chehalis First Baptist Church, she met her future husband, Ron Roffler. They became high school sweethearts and were married in 1957. The couple moved to Seattle while Ron attended pharmacy school at the University of Washington and Jeanette worked as a hand-courier for Boeing. In the early 1960s, they moved to Centralia where Jeanette became a very busy stay- at-home mom for their six children. In 1974, the family moved to Aberdeen, where their Central Park home has remained a welcoming place of family gatherings for the past 53 years.

Jeanette embarked on an entrepreneurial journey beginning in the 1970s. She began hosting Tupperware and Beeline parties in people’s homes, followed by selling Avon products door-to- door, winning several milestone awards as the “Central Park Avon Lady.” In 1987, she became a successful business owner of The Yarn Basket in downtown Aberdeen.

Jeanette enjoyed crafting and making things for friends and family. She was gifted at sewing, knitting and fine-needlepointing. She taught herself how to use an embroidery machine and found great joy in making beautiful snowflakes and whimsical treat bags. Jeanette liked going to the beach, reading historical-fiction novels, and watching the Seahawks and Mariners games with her husband. She is fondly remembered for working on jigsaw puzzles, where visiting her puzzle table each afternoon became a dedicated part of her daily routine.

Jeanette was a devoted wife and loving mother, grandmother and great-grand mother. As a woman of faith, she was a member of the Central Park Baptist Church, where prior to her illness, she regularly attended Sunday services and Wednesday night Bible studies with her husband.

Jeanette was preceded in death by her brothers Jack Huber and Richard Huber. She is survived by her beloved husband of 69 years, Ronald Roffler; her sister Kathryn Bray and her brother Kenneth (Annette) Huber; her six children, Steve (Mae) Roffler, Cathy (Stu) Mullen, Clayton (Susie) Roffler, Debbie (Sean) Byrne, Douglas Roffler, Craig (Melony) Roffler; 16 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.

A Memorial Service celebrating Jeanette’s life will be held Saturday, June 6 at 1 p.m. at Central Park Baptist Church, 6308 Central Park Drive. A reception will follow.