Published May 21, 2026

Linda Maria Hulbert, 83, of Olympia, passed away on March 21, 2026, at St. Peter Hospital after a courageous battle with esophageal cancer. Born February 13, 1943, in Aberdeen, she was the daughter of Roy T. and Catherine “Katie” Byrns and a graduate of Hoquiam High School and Western Washington University.

Linda married Fred “Mick” Hulbert on July 29, 1961 at Our Lady of Good Help in Hoquiam, beginning a 64-year partnership filled with love, adventure, and 32 cherished winters in Maui. She taught for 30 years at Peter G. Schmidt Elementary in Tumwater, touching countless young lives with her kindness and dedication.

She enjoyed knitting baby blankets, golfing with friends, and volunteering at Maui Memorial Hospital. Linda also loved cooking, collecting Starbucks Bears, and traveling with Mick to Victoria, Grand Cayman, Aruba, and the Oregon Coast.

A woman of faith and generosity, Linda was a longtime member of St. Michael’s Catholic Church. She is survived by her husband, Fred “Mickey” Hulbert, and was preceded in death by her sister Roylene Johnson and her parents.

Donations in her memory may be made to St. Mary’s School in Aberdeen, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, or the American Cancer Society.

Rosary before Mass, starts at 11:15 a.m. Wednesday, June 3, at S. Michaels Church, 1208 11th Ave SE Olympia, WA 98501 followed by a Memorial Mass at noon.

Mass will be streamed live at: https://www.youtube.com/c/saintmichaelparish