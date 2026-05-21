Published May 21, 2026

East County resident Denzil Lee McCombs, 92, passed away Thursday, May 7, 2026, at Tacoma General Hospital.

Denzil was born July 28, 1933, in Rosendale, Missouri to Guy and Ethel Ann McCombs.

He had worked for Lamb Grays Harbor in Hoquiam.

He is preceded in death by his brothers Ronnie McCombs and Elvin McCombs.

He is survived by his wife Mavis of Satsop, son Steve McCombs of Satsop, daughter Regina Miller of Rock Springs, Wyoming; sister Donna Schrag of Wichita; Kansas, seven grandkids, 22 great-grandkids and four great-great grandkids.

A memorial service and potluck will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, May 31 at the Montesano Moose. Please bring your favorite memories and some food to share.