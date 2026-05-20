Darlene Chancellor Merrill1941–2026

Published May 20, 2026

Darlene Chancellor Merrill, a beloved wife, mother, and community pillar, passed away peacefully on May 8, 2026, in Roseburg, Oregon, at the age of 84. In her final days, she was surrounded by the love of her family and the quiet comfort she so deserved.

Darlene was born on Sept. 8, 1941, in Aberdeen, Washington, to Roscoe and Hattie Chancellor. A proud daughter of the Pacific Northwest, she grew up in Aberdeen and graduated from Weatherwax High School before continuing her studies at Grays Harbor Community College.

She spent her professional career with Weyerhaeuser, serving in both Cosmopolis and Olympia, Washington. Eventually, life led her to Camas Valley, Oregon, where she became a cornerstone of the community. Known for her generous spirit, Darlene volunteered her time freely and was a cherished friend to many in the valley.

Darlene had an enduring love for the outdoors, finding her greatest peace by the ocean — a passion that stayed with her throughout her life. Above all, she was defined by her devotion to her family, her friends, and her neighbors.

She is survived by her devoted husband, Larry; her son, Scott and daughter-in-law, Amy; her grandchildren, Jack and Lily; her brother, Jerry and sister-in-law, Jeanne.

In accordance with Darlene’s wishes, no formal service will be held. Her family suggests that in lieu of flowers, you honor her memory by spending a quiet moment by the water or offering a hand to a neighbor, just as she always did.