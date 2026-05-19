Published May 19, 2026

Robert “Bruce” Conaway passed away on May 13, 2026, peacefully at home at the age of 92.

Born Sept. 20, 1933 in Seattle, Washington, Bruce graduated Garfield High School and began a career in radio broadcasting, Bruce enjoyed a lifetime of working mostly in newspaper advertising and as a cook in foodservice. He enjoyed spending his free time on the water fishing or just cruising. Bruce served his community as a member of the Coast Guard Auxiliary and the Cosmopolis Lions Club.

Bruce is survived by; Annabelle, his wife of 54 years, his daughter Rebecca Finch (Mary Finch), stepdaughter Debi (Bill) Meredith, stepsons Alan Monroe (Karen Norby), Richard (Hiroko) Monroe, and Dennis (Kelly) Monroe, numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that any donations may be made to the Cosmopolis Lions Club.