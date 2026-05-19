Ralph L. Morris M.D.1934-2026

Published May 19, 2026

In loving memory of Ralph L. Morris M.D. who passed away March 9, 2026, after hospitalization for respiratory illnesses.

Dr. Morris was born in Hector, Okmulgee County, Oklahoma May 2, 1934, at his Aunt’s home, with a doctor present. He was the only child of Ralph Johnston Morris and Grenolia Jean Rice Morris.

Both of his parents were teachers in the Prairie View School in Oklahoma. Dr. Morris started first grade at age 5. His teacher was his father. Two years later, he attended schools at Stone Bluff, Liberty near Ochelata, Oklahoma. His parents were hired to teach in Mossyrock, Washington when Dr. Morris was 11 years old.

Dr. Morris was valedictorian of his 8th grade class as well as valedictorian of Mossyrock High School. He was also the quarterback of the football team, and enjoyed playing on the basketball team. His father was the Mossyrock High School football coach as well as being a teacher there.

Dr. Morris graduated from Mossyrock High School in June 1952. He was accepted to the University of Washington in the Fall of 1952 for undergrad studies, and in 1956 to the University of Washington medical school. As a Freshman, he played on the UW junior varsity football team. At age 19, in the summer, he played for the St. Louis Cardinals farm team as a catcher.

After graduating from University of Washington Medical School with honors and receiving the Norman Cline Thesis Award in 1960, he began his post doctoral fellowship in biological chemistry at the University of Wisconsin Institute of Enzyme Research from 1961- 1962.

His career was enhanced when he became a medical officer to the Peace Corps in Tunisia 1964-1965. His first wife Janet Nelson, and their three children accompanied him. He became Deputy Director when they returned to Washington, D.C. in 1964, and their fourth child, Colin was born. From January 1966-July 1967, he was director of all of the Peace Corps Medical Programs.

In 1967, he published articles in the Journal of the American College Health Association: “Medical Preparation for Student Travel to the Developing World”, and “Peace Corps Seeks Health of Volunteers”.

In the late 1960s, they moved to Mill Valley in Northern California. Dr. Morris earned his Masters in Public Health at UC Berkeley while completing his residency in Internal Medicine. Dr. Morris then worked in Emergency Medicine in San Mateo, California, and was a medical consultant to the San Francisco Drug Treatment program. In 1971-1972, he was Assistant Clinical Professor of Ambulatory Care and Community Medicine at the University of California Medical School, San Francisco.

In 1973, Dr. Morris was director of the ER at Herrick Memorial Hospital. As an Internal Medicine attending physician, he continued to teach 4th year medical students at UCSF.

In 1974, Dr. Morris met his future wife, Suzanne Arndt at the dental office where he was a patient. Suzanne was office manager and chair side dental assistant at that Mill Valley office. They were married in December 1975. In 1977, their first son Christopher was born. They lived in Mill Valley, California until November 1978.

In November 1978, they bought a home in Hoquiam, Washington. In February 1979, Dr. Morris began his private practice in Hoquiam, while also caring for patients at Grays Harbor Community Hospital and St. Joseph’s Hospital. Their son Adam was born in 1983 in Olympia, Washington.

During his extensive career, he was appointed as chairman of several departments and specialties at Grays Harbor Community Hospital — which is now Harbor Regional Health Hospital. Dr. Morris closed his Aberdeen practice in 2017 which he shared with Dr. Tim Troeh, and continued as Director of Cardio Pulmonary and Cardiac Rehab at the hospital. He retired Sept. 30, 2021 at the age of 87 years old.

Dr. Morris is survived by his wife Suzanne, and their two sons, Christopher of Ocean Shores, Washington, and Adam (wife Sarah)of Tucson, Arizona. His daughters are Amy Hughes (husband Bob) of Mill Valley, California, and Jennifer O’Donnell (husband Patrick) of Glade Park, Colorado, and his son Colin of Novato, California. His grandchildren are Devon (wife Nicole) Morris, and Ryan (wife Hailey) Morris, Madison (husband Shawn) Morris Lee, Mackenzie and Caitlin Morris, Thomas and James Morris. Great-grandchildren are Brooklyn, Aiden, and Rory (parents Devon and Nicole), and Margaret (parents Shawn and Madison).

He was preceded in death by their two year old son Anthony Ralph in 1983, and Ralph’s adult son Kevan Ralph (wife Mary) Morris who passed away in June 2021.