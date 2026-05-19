Birdie Jo JamesMay 22, 1935 — April 4, 2026

Published May 19, 2026

Birdie Jo James, 90, of Forks, Washington, passed away on April 4, 2026, peacefully at home with loved ones gathered around.

Born Birdie Jo Stegall in Towaoc/Cortez, Colorado, to Joseph Hardy Stegall and Rose Lowe Hightower, she was the eldest of eight children. Her childhood included seven years in Margarita, Panama, where her father worked on the Panama Canal — an experience that ignited her lifelong curiosity and wanderlust.

After the family returned stateside and settled in Montesano, Washington, Birdie met Ronald James. They married in 1955 and made Forks their home. Though their marriage eventually ended, Birdie maintained a residence in Forks, Washington for nearly 70 years. She later pursued a dream of living in Honolulu, Hawaii, which she did for a brief stint, where she met Tofa Tumaua, with whom she shared many years of companionship (some of them married) and friendship, until his death in 2020.

For nearly three decades, Birdie was the heart and soul of the Kalaloch Visitor Center, serving as a seasonal interpreter for Olympic National Park. Her encyclopedic knowledge of the region, combined with her direct manner and strong opinions about the right way to experience the Peninsula, made her unforgettable. She had a gift for telling people exactly where to go and what to do — and visitors were inevitably grateful she did. The hundreds of cards and letters from visitors she kept over the years tell the story of a woman who didn’t just inform — she inspired and connected.

Beyond the Park, Birdie immersed herself in local history, the arts, watercolor painting, gardening, and bird watching. She was endlessly curious, always learning, and forever chasing moments of natural beauty — whether sunset-watching at La Push, photographing the clouds and sky, or admiring the perfect bloom.

Her philosophy was simple and lived fully: “It’s not the years in your life that count. It’s the life in your years.” From spontaneous road trips to an international adventure with near-strangers, Birdie proved time and again that courage, spontaneity, and a sense of wonder make for a life richly lived.

Birdie is preceded in death by her parents, Joe and Rose Stegall; her husbands, Ron James and Tofa Tumaua; and two of her siblings, Jack Stegall and Bobbie Harner. She is survived by brothers Hardy Stegall and Steve Stegall, and sisters Darla Wheaton, Faye Koeing, and Karyl Simpson; her children Robert James and Kristine Bennett; grandchildren Ashley Oakes, Joseph Oakes, Arielle Hawney, and Annalise Hawney; “bonus” grandchildren Tristan Tumaua and Sloan Tumaua of Forks; five great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.

A celebration of Birdie’s life will be held on Saturday, May 23, 2026 from 12 to 4 p.m. at the First Congregational Church in Forks. All are welcome. Please come share your favorite Birdie story — she’d love a good laugh and remembrance in her honor.