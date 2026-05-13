Published May 13, 2026

Jodi Michele Dunfee Procunier, 41, passed away peacefully in her husband, Sam’s, arms on May 4, 2026, with her family by her side. She was born on April 18, 1985, in Aberdeen, Washington, to George and Gloria Dunfee. Jodi moved from Washington to Montana in 2012.

Jodi attended and graduated from Hoquiam High School as the valedictorian of her class before continuing her education at Grays Harbor Community College. She later earned her bachelor’s degree in accounting from the University of Washington Tacoma and went on to become a Certified Public Accountant.

Throughout her career as a CPA, Jodi worked for Holmes and Turner, Rudd & Co., Onyx Tile Studio, and Amatics CPA Group, among others.

Jodi had a deep love for the outdoors and found joy in walking, hiking, floating the rivers, traveling, and sharing good food and drinks with the people she loved. One of Jodi’s favorite hikes was the College “M” trail. She would time herself to see how fast she could go up the hard way and down the easy. Jodi never shied away from a challenge, even if she didn’t want to, she was always willing to give it a shot.

Another one of Jodi’s accomplishments was running the NYC Marathon for Freds team to raise money for cancer research, and she ran it when Emmett was less than a year old.

Jodi also had an artistic side. She loved to paint and music was part of her soul. She had music playing from the time she woke up, to the time she went to bed. Her favorite bands and artists were: Needtobreathe, The National Parks, Judah and the Lion, Trevor Hall, Mat Kearney, Taylor Swift, Sailr, Ben Rector, and so many more.

She is survived by her loving husband, Sam Procunier; four-year-old son, Emmett Procunier; parents, George and Gloria Dunfee; brother, Brian (Stephanie) Dunfee; nieces, Natalie and Kaitlin Dunfee; and many other cherished family members and friends.

A celebration of Jodi’s life will be held on Saturday, May 16, 2026, at 2 p.m. at Journey Church, 1794 E. Baxter Lane, Bozeman, Montana, 59718. Following the celebration of life at Journey, family and friends are invited to stay for a fellowship and appetizer potluck. In honor of Jodi’s lifestyle and her more than 10 years as a vegan, we kindly ask that any foods or desserts brought to share be meat-free.

An intimate graveside service will be held at Sunset Hills Cemetery where Jodi will be laid to rest on Friday, May 15, 2026 at 11 a.m. Please join the family if interested. In lieu of flowers, please donate in Jodi’s memory to Kylee’s Dancing Angels and/or Sarcoma Alliance. Both organizations have provided our family grant support and continue to assist many sarcoma patients.

Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com