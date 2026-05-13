Published May 13, 2026

Anton “Tony” Johannes Olsen, the third generation of his family to run Olsen Timberline Ranch, died Wednesday, April 15, 2026, in Olympia, Washington. He was 86.

He was born to Edwin and Lottie (Barnovich) Olsen in South Bend, Washington on July 1, 1939. He would go on to spend his life as a logger, mechanic and cattle rancher.

His grandparents founded the family’s place on Butte Creek Road over 130 years ago. The current homestead was built in the 1920s or 1930s, and Tony’s family moved into it when he was a teenager.

Tony graduated from Raymond High School in 1957. Already showing his skills in carpentry as a student, he created props for the high school’s plays.

After graduation, he worked at Pentilla Logging in Naselle and several summers in Alaska for his uncle at L.O.G. (Lorentsen, Olsen and Gibbons) Logging Co., and went to diesel school in Portland in the winters.

Then he joined the U.S. Army, where he worked at a small airport in Biloxi, Miss., and had multiple duties, including working as an air traffic controller and moving and refueling planes.

He met Margaret Iyall in high school, and after he was honorably discharged from the Army in 1967, he came home and married her. They had four children: Mike, Marcy (Walden), Jim and Katherine Marie Smith.

He soon settled in at Weyerhaeuser, where he worked for 30 years and ultimately served as lead mechanic.

Tony was a proud second-generation Norwegian American who loved to travel and made the most of every minute when he visited new places.

A man of perpetual motion, he was always busy working on something at the ranch. He built six outbuildings there — and a seventh at another family-owned parcel — most of it with lumber from the homestead. He even made most of the hinges he used.

He did carpentry, electric work, plumbing and anything else that needed doing.

He remembers as a young kid when electricity finally came to Butte Creek Road. Before he moved into the family homestead as a teen, it only had an outhouse.

Tony was always working on a project in his shop or in the barns, and was an active tinkerer his entire life.

He had many hobbies, including working on his hot rods — including a Model A pickup he built from the frame up and drove in numerous parades in the region.

He was a regular in no less than four annual parades: the Tokeland 4th of July Parade, the Pe Ell 4th of July Parade, the Willapa Harbor Festival Parade and South Bend’s Labor Day Parade. He loved being in his old truck and seeing people along the sidewalks that he knew.

He was a straight shooter and also charming, with a great sense of humor. He loved to dance and was a sought-after partner on the dance floor, in high school and beyond. He also loved reading western books, music and clam digging.

Family was very important to him, and he loved his own family, his extended family and his cattle family. He would help out anybody who needed it and was well respected in the community.

He was a lifetime member of the American Hereford Association, joining in 1966. He raised registered polled Herefords, and he and Margaret grew the herd to 100 head at one point. Olsen’s Timberline Ranch cattle were shown at the local, state and national level. He was a 35-year member of the Raymond Elks and a past board member of the Pacific County Conservation Board.

Olsen’s Timberline Ranch was named a Century Farm in 1989, designating it as being in one family for 100 years.

Tony took particular pride in their displays at the state fair, gathering hemlock, fir and cedar boughs for it. He once chatted for an hour with another man at the barn, completely unaware it was famed Hollywood actor Carl Weathers.

For relaxation, Tony loved to go hunting with his two pack horses, Babe and Babe.

He was a thrifty, self-reliant person and a creative problem-solver. If he needed something, he’d find a way to get it, or he’d make it himself. He was a collector of things, and his mantra was, “I might need that later.” He once built a clipping chute out of an old swing set.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his sister Marie Bikar, his wife Margaret, his son Mike and his son-in-law, Mike Walden.

He is survived by: daughter Marcy Walden and her sons Tony and James; son Jim and his son Jarod; daughter-in-law Cara Olsen and her sons Trevor and Owen; and daughter Marie and her daughter Frances Rohr and Robert Glanschneg III and numerous nieces and nephews.

A memorial service is set for May 30, 2026 at the Raymond Elks Club 326 3rd Street in downtown Raymond starting at noon.