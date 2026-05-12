Published May 12, 2026

Donna Lea Douglass, 79, longtime resident of Montesano, passed away in Tacoma, Washington. Jan. 29, 2026.

Donna was born on Jan. 24, 1947, in Sweet Home, Oregon to Donald Graham and Leona Cox Bristor. She was raised with six siblings, three brothers and three sisters, sharing a lifetime of memories.

Donna was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 38 years, James “Jim” Douglass, mother Leona Cox Bristor and father Donald Graham.

Donna is lovingly remembered by her four children and step-children: Teresa (Steven) Heller, Tamara Welch (Paul Styke), Michael Taylor (Jodi), Rhonda Black (Mark), Jennifer Case (Norm) and Greg Douglass (Felicia), eight grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

Donna spent many cherished years attending rendezvous gatherings and visiting the beautiful state of Montana. She enjoyed tending to her flower gardens, making homemade jam and caring for her beloved dogs.

Her warmth, strength and adventurous spirit will be remembered by all who knew her. She will be deeply and forever loved.

A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 6, at 3357 SE Arcadia, Shelton, where family and friends will gather to honor her life and legacy.