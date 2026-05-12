Cheryl Ann ZahajkoJan. 21, 1973 — April 9, 2026

Published May 12, 2026

On April 9, 2026, our beloved Cheryl (Koser) Zahajko passed away at Evergreen Hospice in Kirkland following an extended illness. In the final days of her life, she was surrounded by her family and friends, including her beloved dog, Thiago.

Cheryl Ann Koser was born on Jan. 21, 1973 to Susan (Edwards) Koser at Grays Harbor Community Hospital in Aberdeen. She attended Hoquiam High School, where she excelled in academics and athletics, graduating in 1991. Following graduation, Cheryl attended the University of Washington, where she earned her bachelor’s and master’s degrees in education. She was a special education teacher for many years, and taught at several elementary schools in the Shoreline School District as well as for the Washington Virtual Academy (WAVA).

In 1995, Cheryl met the love of her life, Alejandro Zahajko, and the couple began their journey of over 30 years together, settling in Lake Forest Park. They had three children – Maria, Alejandro Jr., and Tatiana, who were the center of Cheryl’s world. She took great joy in being an enthusiastic soccer mom, and was proud to cheer on her kids as they played throughout elementary school, high school, and college.

Being a mother was Cheryl’s central calling, and her family was without question her joy and her purpose. When she wasn’t supporting the kids in their activities, Cheryl enjoyed pickleball, fixing appliances, tinkering with projects around the house, and building a world-class squirrel habitat, complete with a diner and school. Although she was a fantastic teacher, we often remarked that she might have found equal success as an engineer, architect, or scientist. There was nothing that she couldn’t accomplish when she set her mind to it. The family also enjoyed traveling, with Mexico and Spain being favorite destinations. They also hosted exchange students, who became honorary Zahajko family members and remain close to the family to this day.

Although she was diagnosed with Crohn’s Disease as a child (and later, Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis and Colon Cancer) she refused to let these health challenges hinder her; Cheryl was the very definition of grit and grace, and was determined to live life on her own terms.

Cheryl was preceded in death by her mother, Susan (Edwards) Koser. She is survived by her husband Alex Zahajko and their three children, Maria, Alex Jr., and Tatiana, as well as her sister, Kathy Alviar and her husband James. Additionally, Cheryl leaves behind several nieces and nephews, many good friends, and her beloved dogs, Marco and Thiago.

A private celebration of life will take place for Cheryl and location to be determined at a later date. In lieu of flowers and cards, the family asks that you consider a donation to the Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation at https://www.crohnscolitisfoundation.org/. If you’d like to include a personalized note to the family, please address it to Alex Zahajko (zahajko10@gmail.com) when prompted.