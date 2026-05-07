Published May 7, 2026

Paula Kaye Reid, age 55, a resident of Cosmopolis, died on April 12, 2026, at Harbor Regional Hospital in Aberdeen. She was born in Chehalis on Sept. 2, 1970. In her early years, she lived in Chehalis, then came to Aberdeen later in her youth.

At the age of 17, she began working for Swanson’s Supermarkets and worked at all three stores. She served in numerous capacities both in sales and in the personnel office, until her retirement after 38 years.

Paula enjoyed road trips, gardening, canning and baking.

Surviving relatives include her husband Keith P. Reid of the family home in Cosmopolis; two sons, J.T. Skipper (Ivelisse) of Olympia, Maranda Adams (H.B. Adams) of Rochester and Jordan Skipper (Jaki Jones) of Hoquiam; a sister, Shannon Carter of Olympia and two brothers, D.J. Hatley and Jason Hatley.

A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 30, 2026, at the Cornerstone Community Church in Aberdeen.

Arrangements are by the Coleman Mortuary in Hoquiam, Washington.

Please take a few moments to record your thoughts for the family by signing the online register at www.colemanmortuary.net.