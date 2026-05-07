Paul Joseph GodfreyJuly 18, 1979 — March 26, 2026

Published May 7, 2026

With great sadness we announce the passing of Paul J Godfrey. He was a reflection of compassion and connection who had a way of making people feel seen and valued.

He is lovingly remembered by his parents Paul D Godfrey (deceased) and Carijo Godfrey; his daughter Alexis; his brothers, Kyle Godfrey and Leland Godfrey; his sister Sara Lock, his sisters-in-law, Kayla Godfrey and Miriam Godfrey, his brother-in-law Pat Lock; his cherished nieces Jasmine and Mia, and nephews Caleb, Drew, and Kyle P.

A celebration of life will be held at Harbor City Church on May 19, at noon.