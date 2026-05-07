James Edward Richards

Published May 7, 2026

James “Jim” Edward Richards departed this world and entered into the Kingdom of his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on May 4, 2026.

Jim was born on Jan. 9, 1947, to Edward and Edna Richards in Oak Harbor, Washington. He spent his elementary years in Salem, Oregon, before moving to his mother’s hometown in Shelton, Washington in 1958. Jim excelled at football and baseball for the Highclimbers.

After graduating high school in 1965, Jim joined the United State Air Force. He was stationed in the Philippines and Thailand before coming home in 1969.

Jim continued his education at Pacific Lutheran University. He was a starting linebacker for the Lutes. He received his degree in economics.

He met and married his first wife, Janelle Teppo at PLU. They had four wonderful children – Justin, John, Jeremy and Jennifer. Janella died of cancer in 2004 after 32 years of life together.

After graduation, Jim worked in the food processing industry. He moved to the Harbor in 1978 where he managed a department at Ocean Spray Cranberries.

He began attending Copalis Community Church and grew spiritually under the mentorship of Newt Rasor.

In the Fall of 1979, Jim received a call to follow Christ in ministry. He graduated from Multnomah Bible College in Portland, Oregon in 1980 and joined Village Missions as a Pastor. He served with Village Missions for 12 years at rural churches in Montana, Idaho, and Eastern Washington.

In 1992 he was asked to come back to Copalis Beach to pastor Copalis Community Church. He loved the Church there and was proud to have been the second Pastor in the Church’s 94-year history.

In 2006 Jim married Sondra Sweet and she was the love of his life for 20 years. She survives him at their home in Copalis Beach. His oldest son, Justin, died of cancer in 2013. He also is survived by his son John (Robynn), his son Jeremy (Stacy), his daughter Jennifer (Joel), his stepdaughter Sarah (Derek). his brother Bill (Connie), 18 grandchildren and one great-grandson.

A Celebration of Life memorial service will be held this Saturday, May 9, at 1 p.m. at Copalis Community Church, 3134 State Route 109, Copalis Beach. A potluck reception will follow.

Arrangements are being made through Coleman Mortuary and the obituary can be viewed at colemanmortuary@comcast.net