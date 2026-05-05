Published May 5, 2026

Lowell “Sonny” Ervin Bridges, 81, longtime restaurateur, businessman and philanthropist, passed away peacefully on Feb. 8, 2026.

Sonny was born on May 15, 1944, to Lowell Ervin Bridges and Ilene Loretta Morgan in Raymond, Washington, the oldest of four children. His youth was spent roaming the woods and waterways of the area, where he gained his love and appreciation for the outdoors and all wildlife. At the young age of 12, after seeing his growing reputation of mischievousness around town, his grandma, Mable, brought him to work at her restaurant, Bridges Inn. Here, Sonny started his illustrious career in the restaurant industry. Not only did he learn how to cook, clean, do the books and manage people, he learned lifelong lessons in how to “work both ways,” make the best burger in town, and most importantly, treat people with kindness and always help those in need.

In addition to working through high school, Sonny was a fantastic basketball player. He was told at a younger age that he would not be a great player but his hard work and determination prevailed. He played through high school, made the varsity team, was often the high scorer, and routinely made it into the sports section of the area newspapers. Sonny is one of the Raymond High School Famous Seagulls and is a member of the Career 1000 Point Club and the Season 400 Point Club.

At the age of 20, Sonny opened his first restaurant in Aberdeen, Washington. Bridges Restaurant was a hit from the start. In the early days, Sonny took orders, cooked, cleaned up, and occasionally slept at the restaurant to open the following morning. Soon, he was able to bring on help and Bridges Restaurant became THE place to get the best burger, salmon, Sea Breeze salad, prime rib and burnt crème. It was where the community came together for anniversaries, birthdays, homecoming dances, and any other occasion for celebration. Up until its closing, Bridges Restaurant was a favorite place for families to gather.

Also at 20, Sonny and his former spouse, Ann, welcomed their first child, Lowell “Sonny” John. The two of them would go on to have two more children, Gina Ilene and Carmen Leigh. These three kids also had their first jobs at the restaurant — prep cooking, cleaning the parking lot, dish washing and cleaning the bathrooms. Just like Grandma Mable, Sonny instilled in his kids the honor of doing the hard work. During their childhood, his strong work ethic had him working long hours, but his big Sunday breakfasts and Sunday drives will be forever memories. Sonny welcomed another child, Toni Nicole, with former spouse, Kim. During her childhood, many good times were spent watching Toni’s soccer games and musicals and playing with the beloved family wiener dogs.

Over the next 60 years, Sonny would go on to open more restaurants, more businesses, serve on bank boards, and create more opportunities to invest in his community. A highlight of his later years was his involvement with the Cowlitz Indian Tribe, of which he was a proud member. Up until his passing, he served as Chairman of the Cowlitz Tribal Gaming Authority. Over the past three decades, he supported the tribe in its growth to become federally recognized, secure a reservation and develop ilani casino. Sonny never fully retired, staying active in the oversight of his restaurants and other endeavors.

Sonny enjoyed the last 20 years living on the “farm.” When viewing the property for the first time, he reflected on how much it felt like the land he grew up exploring. There were 26 acres to wander and a salmon creek running through the property. He bought himself a riding lawn mower and a tractor and could often be seen riding one of those around. At 78, he shared with one of his children, “I can’t believe it took me this long to realize how much I love mowing the lawn and how lucky I am to get to do it”.

A resume of sorts was found among his paperwork. The interests in life he listed truly reflect Sonny: outdoors, fishing, sports, children, grandchildren, reading, business, friends, employees, animals (especially his treasured wiener dogs) and helping those in need.

Sonny was preceded in death by his parents, Lowell and Ilene Bridges; brother, Leonard “Lenny” Bridges; sister, Susan “Soozy” Bridges; and Angie and Andrea Keller. He is survived by his brother Morgan “Sandy” Bridges; children Sonny (Christina) Bridges Jr., Gina (Chris) Reimertz, Carmen Bridges and Toni Bridges; his grandchildren Ashley Del Rosario, Chelsey Altman, Brooke (Wade) Birkins, Logan Bridges, Luke (Lan Anh) Bridges, Hanna Bridges and Sam (Christiana) Reimertz; his great grandchildren Wray and Wroy Birkins and Jesper Reimertz; his nieces Stacey Bridges, Wendy (Jerad) Fisher, Charly (James) Enlow, Nicole Bridges, Denise Bridges, nephew Jacob Bridges, cousin Johnny Ervin, the Keller family, and many cherished friends and relatives.

A Celebration of Life will be held at Indian Summer Golf and Country Club in Olympia, on May 31, 2026 at 1 p.m. Family and friends are invited to gather and share memories. Sonny’s care and compassion for others has been reflected in his lifelong donations to dozens of community organizations. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the local charity of your choice.