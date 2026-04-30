Published April 30, 2026

Scott Edwards was born on Oct. 24, 1962, blowing in with the Columbus Day storm of 1962. He passed much quieter on April 24, 2026, at home from natural causes.

As a lifelong “south-sider,” Scott remained friends with many he grew up with. His northwest roots gave him his love of clam digging, the Seahawks and Mariners; seldom missing a game on TV. In his youth he was an avid bowler and dart player and played on many local teams.

Scott attended Aberdeen schools and culinary school in Washington, D.C. He enjoyed cooking.

Scott is survived by a son, Zack; his mother Lynda Edwards of Aberdeen, his aunt Jeanne Wilson and close longtime friend Leslie Trilsch.

If you wish to remember Scott’s life, the family requests you carry a piece of him forward by being patient with someone who is struggling, be kind to all animals and give a reason to smile.