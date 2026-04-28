Published April 28, 2026

Ronald S. Rice was born June 8, 1944, in Aberdeen, Washington to parents Charley Lee Rice and Ruby Marie (Fulbright) Rice and passed April 9, 2026. He attended and graduated from Aberdeen (Weatherwax) High School in 1962 and later from Washington State University in 1966.

Ron married Patricia “Patsy” Carolyn Holt in Seattle, Washington on Sept. 10, 1966. Ron and Patsy would go on to have three sons, Russell, Dieter, and Byron Rice. Ron and Patsy later adopted daughter Lacy Rice. The family resided in the North Seattle / Shoreline area from the early 1970s until 2018 when Ron and Patsy moved to Sequim, Washington. Ron resided at Panorama in Lacey, Washington since 2021.

Aside from his work at Boeing, Ron enjoyed hiking, golfing, hunting, and lapidary work. Ron and Patsy loved the mountains, often camping in the Cascades and at Lake Chelan.

Ron is preceded in death by wife Patsy, daughter Lacy, and parents Charley and Ruby. He is survived by sons Russell, Dieter, and Byron, eight grandchildren, and brother Derek “Rick” Rice.