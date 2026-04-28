Published April 28, 2026

Lily Raine Wallace, the daughter of Harley Dalton and Celestine Francine Elaine (Horne) Wallace, passed away unexpectedly March 25, 2026, just 22 days after her birth on March 3, 2026.

Lilly is survived by her parents and her grandparents: Inez Henry of Victoria, BC and Francis Harne Jr. of Chilliwack, BC. She was preceded in death by grandparents: Cindy Russo and Dalton “Jerry” Wallace.

The Samish Tribe will be doing a private celebration of her life for the family.

Cremation arrangements are entrusted to Twibell’s Fern Hill Funeral Home in Aberdeen, Washington.