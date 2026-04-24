Record storm season, new outage system impact Grays Harbor PUD 2025 outage totals

A series of record-breaking destructive storms and the adoption of a new data-driven outage management system pushed Grays Harbor PUD’s 2025 outage totals to above average levels. On Monday, a presentation to the PUD Board of Commissioners reported that the utility responded to 678 outage events in 2025, impacting 127,495 customers for a total of 792,666 hours. These totals surpass the utility’s five-year average.

“Numbers like these certainly get your attention, but the main reasons for them are clear — one of the most active storm seasons to hit our county in decades and a change to the system the PUD uses to manage and track outages,” said PUD General Manager Schuyler Burkhart.

The 2025 outage totals were impacted by a number of multi-day storm events that hit Grays Harbor throughout the year, with some of the largest events occurring in late-October and mid-December. Two of those days, October 25 and December 17, represented the largest daily outage totals the utility has seen in the last 20 years.

“You know the weather on the Washington coast is going to be pretty wild at times, but 2025 seemed to pack more than its share of windstorms,” said Commission Vice President Arie Callaghan. “Trees caused around 90 percent of the outages our crews responded to last year, which is why the PUD puts a strong emphasis on tree trimming and mowing around the lines.”

Even with tree trimming and vegetation management, 40 wide-spread, storm related outage events, some lasting multiple days, accounted for 78 percent of the customers impacted by power outages in 2025, and 88 percent of customer hours without power.

“You expect storms to have a significant impact on PUD operations, and last year was an extreme year. As they always do, our team responded in all weather conditions and at all hours to restore power,” said PUD Board Secretary Dave Timmons.

In May 2025, the PUD’s outage system began using more electronic mapping and real-time switching that provided better and more exact reports of outage areas, customer counts, and duration. The system also introduced several notification enhancements, including an online outage map that shows real-time outage locations and the number of customers impacted.

“We want our customers to know that when the power goes out, the utility is responding to get the lights back on as quickly and safely as possible,” said PUD Board President Jon Martin. “The tools we adopted in 2025 improve restoration efforts and inform customers on outage status and the PUD’s response.”

Outage totals showed crews were busiest with storm responses in the South Elma-Cedarville, North Beach, and Wynoochee Valley areas of Grays Harbor. Using that data and other information from the new outage management system, the PUD can focus on projects and vegetation management to strengthen the utility system and improve outage totals.

“Looking back on 2025, we expected the outage report to be higher than average,” said Burkhart. “We can’t control the weather, and we’re proud of our team’s dedicated and effective response. We know our customers appreciate the work to restore power. We will use the information gained from last year’s report to improve PUD systems to continue our mission of delivering high value utility services to our community.”