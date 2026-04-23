Candace Ann (Voss) Raher

Published April 23, 2026

Candace Ann Raher, 71, passed peacefully into the loving arms of our Lord on March 30, 2026, at St. Peter Hospital in Olympia, Washington from complications of pneumonia.

Candace was the second of nine children born to Lester Voss and Delores Vanderschere. In her early years, the Voss family moved from Southern California to Medford, Oregon where she attended St. Mary’s Catholic School.

In 1968, her family moved to Ocean Shores, Washington. Candace attended Hoquiam High School, graduating in 1972. Shortly after graduation, she moved to Seattle and worked at the Rain Tree Restaurant, where she met her husband, Rick Raher. They later married in August 1989.

The Rahers then enjoyed Oahu, Hawaii for a few years, then moved to Foster City, California where they worked for Rick’s family business, Gallen Matti, a German clothing store.

They eventually found their way back to the Seattle region. Candace went to work for Breskin and Robbins Law Firm, where she excelled as a paralegal for several years. She then proceeded to Active Voice Company, working as an assistant in operations.

Candace loved to garden, flowers being her specialty. She was gifted artistically from an early age and also an avid reader, generously sharing her favorite books.

Coming from a large family, she was surrounded by many beloved nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Candace was preceded in death by her brother Corey Voss, sister Denise Anderson, nephews Adam Hester and Brook Sandback, and nieces Mira Shaw and Eve Katras.

She is survived by her husband Rick; sisters Ruth (Dr. Suhbash) Shah, Lorrie (Mike) Walsh, and Janice Voss; brothers Steve (Sharon) Voss, David (Trish) Voss, Jay (Denny) Voss and Paul (Dr. Cristy) Voss; brother-in-law Leonard Anderson, sister-in-law Asa Voss, several nieces and nephews, and her special dog Eddie.

In lieu of a funeral service, Candace will be honored at a private family memorial.