Published April 22, 2026

Jerry Leonard Elofson was born Feb. 7, 1937, and passed from this life on March 22, 2026, at home.

He leaves behind his loving wife, Kathy Elofson, and two daughters, Kacey Elofson Brotten and Gerilyn Elofson McNeill, and their families.

His memorial service will be 1 p.m. Saturday, April 25, 2026, at the McCleary Museum and Event Center with graveside services immediately after. A commemorative lunch will follow at the VFW Hall in McCleary.

Donations in Jerry’s name can be made to the McCleary Fire Department, 100 W Simpson Ave, McCleary, WA 98557