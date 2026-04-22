Published April 22, 2026

David William Brown, 52, passed away on April 1, 2026, after a brief illness. Born on Jan. 23, 1974, in Aberdeen Washington, David was raised in the community he called home throughout his life.

He attended Aberdeen School District and went on to become a beloved figure in the local youth sports programs. In 1991 David began coaching Little League Baseball, a role he would continue for 15 years, mentoring young athletes.

David was born to Daniel and Judy Brown. He is survived by his long time partner Victoria Zelasko, his siblings Angele Roberts (Todd), Chip Brown (Tomalene), Kevin Brown (Theresa), and Melissa Brown as well as extended family and friends who will remember him for his love of family and his community.