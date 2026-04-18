Published April 18, 2026

With heavy hearts we announce the passing of Shari Ann (Smith) Cass, age 65, on Feb. 4, 2026, at her home in Federal Way, Washington, surrounded by her loving family.

Shari was born in Bellingham, Washington, raised in Westport, Washington and lived her adult life in the greater Seattle area. Shari’s life is marked by her kind spirit, deep personal strength, and devotion to family. Married to her life partner, Tom Cass for 45 years, Shari and Tom were the proud and loving parents to four children.

As a young mother Shari was dedicated to her children as a stay-at-home mom studying Early Childhood Development that led to teaching at the preschool of her youngest children. When her children reached school age Shari began a 30-year career in Supply Chain Logistics beginning at Miami Aviation working alongside her husband Tom and continuing to DHL, Cargolux Airlines and The Boeing Company. Shari was known for her strong work ethic and commitment to teamwork.

Shari is preceded in death by her father Steve Smith, her sister Stephanie Smith and beloved grandparents, aunts, uncles and cousins. Her surviving family includes her mother Ronette Clifford, step-father Jay Clifford, siblings Julie and John, husband Tom Cass, children Cristin, Thomas, Joshua, Rachel and 10 grandchildren aged 18 months to 18 years. Shari touched the lives of everyone who knew her. We will remember her strength and carry on her legacy of unconditional love.

Services to honor Shari’s life will be held on Saturday, May 2, 1 p.m. at the South Beach Christian Center 1605 SR 105 Grayland, Washington.

Shari loved flowers. We ask that you plant flowers in her honor. May her memory continue to grow and blossom in the hearts of those who loved her.