Published April 18, 2026

Patrick Wilhelm Watt, 65, of Seattle, Washington, passed away on April 8, 2026.

Born in International Falls, Minnesota, to Edna and Addy Watt, Patrick graduated from South Bend High School in 1980 and earned his degree from Central Washington University in 1987.

Patrick dedicated his professional life to the paper industry, a career he began in Aberdeen, Washington, with International Paper. He later moved to Seattle, where he served for many years as an inside sales representative for Cenveo.

He truly loved living in Seattle and called the city home for many years.

In his earlier years, Patrick enjoyed traveling to Hawaii, Reno, and several trips to Las Vegas and Oregon. Most recently, he took a meaningful trip to Florida to visit his sister.

Outside of work, Patrick was happiest outdoors, whether he was camping, spending time at the beach, or gardening. He also enjoyed antiquing. His straightforward style, loyalty to family and friends, and sharp sense of humor will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

He was preceded in death by his parents and eight of his siblings. He is survived by his sister and several nieces and nephews who will miss him dearly.