Published April 18, 2026

Jeffrey W. Willis passed away on March 28, 2026, at the age of 65. He fought a courageous battle against GBM, an aggressive brain cancer, for 24 months, never once asking “Why me.” He was a beloved husband, father, grandpa, son, brother, and friend who lived by “the golden rule” and whose presence brought warmth, laughter, love, and strength to those who knew him.

Born on Jan. 26, 1961, in Aberdeen, Washington, Jeff grew up with a strong sense of family and community. He carried these values throughout his life, building lasting relationships and leaving a meaningful impact wherever he went. He was known for his kindness, steady character, loyalty, and willingness to lend a helping hand.

Jeff graduated from Hoquiam High School in 1979. A Grizzly for life, he always said he bled Crimson and Gray. Jeff proudly worked for the Grays Harbor PUD for 27 ½ years, retiring March 18, 2024. Starting as a groundman, he eventually became the powerhouse lead and was respected for his hard work, integrity, and commitment. He was also a very proud member of the IBEW Local 77. Before the PUD, Jeff worked in the grocery industry and for Pepsi and Coca-Cola. He also served on the Hoquiam City Council, coached his daughter’s baseball teams, and umpired Little League.

In his personal life, Jeff found joy in hunting and fishing, especially with his son Kyle, and telling the stories of their adventures. He enjoyed concerts, sports (including accompanying his daughter Aimee to Cubs Spring Training and M’s Game 5 of the ALCS in 2025), camping, classic vehicles, roller skating, and traveling. Above all, he cherished time spent with his family and loved ones and nurturing his relationships with everyone from his BFFs to his bank teller and beyond.

Jeff is survived by the love of his life and wife of 46 years, Kathleen (Kasey) Seward, his children Aimee Willis of Seattle and Kyle (Megan) Willis of Selah, and last but not least, Papa Jeff is survived by the joys of his life, his granddaughters, Madelyn and Emilia. Surviving members of Jeff’s family include his brother, Craig Thiessen (Sally), and his sisters, Susan Hammer (Bob) and Jennifer Parker. He was preceded in death by his parents, Roger Willis of Elma and Helen Hegg of Hoquiam, and his brothers Troy Thiessen (Trisha), Neal Thiessen (Tammy), and Gary Thiessen.

Those who knew Jeff will remember him for his sense of humor, corny dad jokes, generosity, wisdom, dance moves, quiet strength, and for being an all-around good guy. He never met a stranger, and his legacy lives on in the lives he touched and the memories shared by all who loved him.

A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, May 31, from 12 to 4 p.m. at the Outskirts Brewing Co, located at 707 Test Drive Lane, Selah, WA 98942. Bring your best dad jokes and in place of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to cityofhope.org/giving, in support of Brain Cancer, in memory of Jeffrey.

The life of the party has left the party. He will be deeply missed and forever remembered.