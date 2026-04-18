Published April 18, 2026

Cynthia Catherine Soderberg, lifelong Harborite, passed away on Feb. 27, 2026, in Olympia, Washington. She was 64 years old.

Cynthia was born on Dec. 16, 1961, in Aberdeen, Washington to Mary (Wilson) Soderberg and Arnie Soderberg. She graduated from Aberdeen High School in 1980.

Cynthia dedicated much of her career to serving the community, working at the Grays Harbor Health Department Clinic from 1995 until 2010. She also worked as a bookkeeper during the construction of Stafford Creek Correctional Facility.

Alongside her professional work, she was an active member of the Aberdeen Moose Lodge. In her personal time, Cynthia enjoyed the simple pleasures of playing lottery scratchers, hunting for treasures at garage sales, and taking peaceful walks along the beach. Cynthia lived with her boyfriend Mark Salstrom for over a decade.

Cynthia is survived by her daughter, Nikki Schmidt of Montesano, Washington and granddaughter Bailey Thomson. She also leaves behind her brother Mark R. Soderberg, half-brother Robert Sandquist of Aberdeen, Washington and half-sister Jacqueline Thomson of Twisp, Washington.

Cynthia was preceded in death by her mother and father.

She will be deeply missed by her family and friends.

No formal services are planned. Please take a moment to share your memories or notes of condolence for the family at www.fernhillfuneral.com. Cremation arrangements were entrusted to Twibell’s Fern Hill Funeral Home in Aberdeen, Washington.