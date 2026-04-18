Published April 18, 2026

Barbara Cook Leary was born on Sept. 2, 1944, in Seattle, Washington. She passed away on April 1, 2026, after a long and courageous battle with cancer.

Barbara was raised in Grayland and Aberdeen, Washington, where her parents, Dale and Ann Cook, made their home. She graduated from Weatherwax High School in 1963 and went on to attend Secretarial School in Olympia.

That same year, Barbara married and together they began their life in Aberdeen. They were blessed with four children, one son and three daughters. In 1987, Barbara married Shawn Leary, and they made their home in Bothell, Washington, where they shared many happy years together.

Family was the heart of Barbara’s life. She cherished family gatherings, camping trips, and doing crafts with her grandchildren. Barbara was the keeper of family treasures and had a deep love for genealogy, always eager to learn and preserve the family’s history. She was actively involved in her children’s lives, participating in PTA and Girl Scouts during their school years.

Barbara was preceded in death by her parents, Dale and Ann Cook, and her brother, Ray Cook. She is survived by her loving husband Shawn, her son and three daughters, eight grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren.

Barbara lived a good life filled with love, devotion to family, and meaningful memories. She will be deeply missed and lovingly remembered by all who knew her.