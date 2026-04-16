Published April 16, 2026

We regret to inform the community that Connie Jean Hull (Thompson) passed peacefully surrounded by family on Dec. 27, 2025, at Capitol Medical Center in Olympia, Washington after a nearly won battle with ovarian cancer.

She died as she lived, dreaming of a fabulous adventure. She was born March 18, 1957, to James and Beverly Thompson. She is survived by her granddaughter Nadia, her daughters Isabella and Francesca, and her siblings James, Tamara, Darci, and Kathy.

We will be having a small memorial gathering Sunday, May 3, 2026, near Point Brown in Ocean Shores for close friends and close family. If you would like to attend, have a memory you’d like to share, or would like to receive a memorial card in the mail, please contact Francesca Vaughan or Isabella Hull via facebook, email seriouslygrim@gmail.com, or contact us by mail at 120 State Ave NE #1465, Olympia, WA 98501

Her daughters will be spreading her ashes in a private ceremony far off the Jetty at Point Brown so she might forever swim with the gray whales, per her wishes.