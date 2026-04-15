Dr. Francis Thomas HannickMarch 2, 1944 — April 4, 2026

Published April 15, 2026

Dr. Francis Thomas Hannick died on April 4, 2026, at his home in Tumwater, Washington. Francis was born on March 2, 1944, in Aberdeen, Washington to Francis “Frank” Hannick and Hedwig Mayr Hannick. His father was a logger for Mayr Brothers Logging Company, and his mother, a teacher.

Francis attended Our Lady of Good Help Catholic grade school and graduated from Hoquiam High School in 1962. He attended Grays Harbor College in Aberdeen and received a bachelor’s degree from St. Martin’s University in Lacey, Washington.

After earning a Ph.D. in mathematics from the University of Montana in Missoula in 1979, he taught in the Mathematics and Statistics Department at Minnesota State University in Mankato.

Upon his retirement in 2018, Francis moved to homes in Seabrook and Tumwater, Washington. Francis was managing partner of Hannick Tree Farms, ensuring conservation of forests acquired by his parents in the 1950s in Grays Harbor County, Washington.

Some of his best times were spent on these lands with his father, wife, and siblings. He also enjoyed traveling by train throughout the United States. Dr. Hannick is survived by his wife, Esther, sister Barbara (George Reich), brother Steven (Nancy), and four nieces and nephews.

A funeral Mass will be held Thursday, April 23, 2026, at 11 a.m. at Our Lady of Good Help Catholic Church, 200 L St. Hoquiam, Washington. A committal service will follow at Fern Hill Cemetery, Aberdeen, Washington.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution in Francis’s memory to the Washington Farm Forestry Association, P.O. Box 1010, Chehalis, Washington 98532.

Please take a moment to share your memories or notes of condolence for the family at www.fernhillfuneral.com. Arrangements are entrusted to Twibell’s Fern Hill Funeral Home in Aberdeen, Washington.