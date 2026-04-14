Published April 14, 2026

James Howard Ellis passed away at his home in Aberdeen on April 4, 2026 at the age of 89.

He was born on July 10, 1936, in Bellingham, Washington to parents Raymond Howard Ellis and Grace Laura Ellis (Myers). He graduated from Hoquiam High School in 1954 and married Ruby Van Beek in 1955. He served in the United States Army National Guard from 1953-1961. He started working as an apprentice machinist at Lamb Grays Harbor Company in 1963, became a journeyman in 1967, pursued a career in accounting and retired in 1985 as Cost Accounting Supervisor. He married Shirley Knight on Sept. 30, 1972, in Hoquiam, Washington and worked as a real estate agent for Century 21 Peterman Real Estate. After retirement from Lamb Grays Harbor, he held numerous accounting positions at various firms in Grandview, Washington; Modesto, California; and Reno, Carson City; and Lake Tahoe, Nevada. He returned to Grays Harbor and worked in accounting at Grays Harbor College, retiring in 2004.

James was a lifetime member of the Hoquiam Elks Lodge since 1969, where he held all offices including Exalted Ruler from 1975-1976 and 2002-2003. He enjoyed many different hobbies including crossword puzzles, classic cars, swimming, boating, collecting watches and coins, old TV shows and movies, and could play the guitar, ukulele, harmonica and drums (James was a drummer in the Hoquiam High School band). He loved Sousa marches, detective novels, mysteries and thrillers, his pets, and animals. But most of all, he loved his family and friends, immensely.

James is survived by his daughters Joni (Kim) Skinner of Cosmopolis, Christine (Shawn) Hill of Montesano, and Julie Merrill of Hoquiam; sister Lois West of Hoquiam; grandchildren Mason, Christopher, Laura and Micheal; great-grandchildren Lance, Jesse, and Jordan; great-great grandchild Jace; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Shirley Ellis; sons Allen Knight and Brant Knight; and brother Richard Vidmore.

Viewing will take place at Harrison Family Mortuary on Wednesday, April 15, 2026 from 10 a.m. to noon. The graveside service will be held at Fern Hill Cemetery in Aberdeen on Friday, April 17, 2026, at 1 p.m. A Celebration of Life will be held at the Hoquiam Elks Lodge #1082 on Sunday, April 26, 2026 from 1 to 4 p.m.

Donations can be made in memory of James to the Washington Elks Therapy Program for Children, Inc., PO Box 110760, Tacoma, WA 98411-0760.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Harrison Family Mortuary.