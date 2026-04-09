Published April 9, 2026

Frank Michael “Mike” Sheraton passed away peacefully in his sleep on March 22, 2026, in Aberdeen, Washington.

Born and raised in Everett, Mike was a proud Navy veteran who served aboard the USS Ticonderoga during the Vietnam War. He later founded his own flooring business in California before returning to Washington to continue his craft through Carpets By Mike, Valley Floors, and Home Depot.

Mike was a passionate advocate for human rights, a lover of music and art, and a devoted Seattle Seahawks fan.

He is survived by his daughters, Amber and Jené Sheraton, and was preceded in death by his siblings, Dennis Sheraton and Jan Richardson. He will be deeply remembered for his optimism, his dedication to his community, and the lifelong friendships he cherished.

All are welcome to attend a Celebration of Life BBQ and Flag Folding Ceremony on Saturday, April 11, from 1 to 5 p.m. at 351 N. Jeffries Street, Aberdeen, Washington.