Death Notices

Published April 8, 2026

Deborah Dahlstrom

McCleary resident Deborah Lynn Dahlstrom died Friday, April 3, 2026, at Shelton Health and Rehab Center. She was 75.

Arrangements are by Harrison Family Mortuary.

Essie Oliver

Aberdeen resident Essie Jeanette Oliver died Tuesday, March 31, 2026, at Harbor Regional Health Community Hospital in Aberdeen at the age of 67.

Arrangements are by Harrison Family Mortuary.

Carol Smith

Longtime Montesano resident Carol Fay Smith died Sunday, April 5, 2026, at her home in Tumwater. She was 79.

Before retirement she was the director of Grays Harbor Habitat for Humanity and also the Montesano Chamber of Commerce.

Nila Cathey

Nila Rose Cathey of Aberdeen died Thursday, April 2, 2026, at home. She was 88.

She had worked for the Weyerhaeuser Pulp Mill, working her way up from a mill worker to a lab tech.

Cremation arrangements are by the Coleman Mortuary in Hoquiam.

Frank ‘Mike’ Sheraton

Aberdeen resident Frank Michael “Mike” Sheraton died March 22, 2026 in Aberdeen. He worked in the flooring business in California and Washington.

A celebration of life barbecue and flag folding ceremony will be held from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, April 11 at 351 N. Jeffries in Aberdeen.