Published April 8, 2026

David Hugo Daniels, 91, passed away at home on March 31, 2026, surrounded by the love of his family. He was born Sept. 14, 1935, in Aberdeen, Washington, to Hugo Lawrence Daniels and Cleo Mae Smith Daniels. David’s life was marked by devotion—to his family, his country, and his craft.

David spent his early childhood in Pacific Beach near the Naval Base during World War II before moving to Junction City at age 12. David graduated from Weatherwax High School in 1954, where he enjoyed swimming on the high school swim team. These formative years instilled in him a deep sense of duty that led to service in both the Navy Reserves and the U.S. Army, including a deployment to Korea through 1958. Upon returning home, he married the love of his life, Billie Jean Spurgeon, on Oct. 3, 1959. Their marriage spanned 66 years, and Billie Jean remains in the family home they shared for over 65 years.

A pillar of the local timber industry, David worked alongside his father and brothers — Donald and Charles — in the family cedar mills. While his brothers pursued other paths and his father retired, David remained the steady anchor of the business, operating the mill for 40 years. After closing the mill, David drove log trucks for his brother Chuck and later serving as a millwright at the Weyerhaeuser sawmill in Aberdeen until his retirement.

David was also dedicated to his community. In his younger years, he was an active member of the Aberdeen Elks Lodge, advancing through the officer chairs and serving as Exalted Ruler in 1969.

Despite long workdays, David’s heart was always with his family. He found peace in the outdoors — camping on the Queets River, spending time on the water in his gillnet boat, or enjoying beach trips with his adult children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren especially when they could catch a good clam tide. He served as a bridge between generations, carrying forward the stories of Pacific Beach and the early days of Junction City.

David is survived by his wife, Billie Jean; his daughters, Kathleen “Kathy” Carrigan (Tim) and Rebecca “Becky” Benzing (Jerry); his grandchildren, Nicole Carrigan, Natalie Ancich (Jeff), Elpidio Lopez, Derrick Daniels, Cooper Benzing; two great-grandchildren; his brother, Charles; and multiple nieces and nephews. David was preceded in death by his parents; his son, Douglas; and his brothers, Donald and Bob.

Graveside services will be held Saturday, April 11, at 1 p.m. at Fern Hill Cemetery in Aberdeen, with a reception to follow at Messy Jessy’s in Aberdeen.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the American Diabetes Association.

Please take a moment to share your memories or notes of condolence for the family at www.fernhillfuneral.com. Arrangements are entrusted to Twibell’s Fern Hill Funeral Home in Aberdeen, Washington.