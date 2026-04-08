Arlene Leona WilliamsOct. 8, 1930 – March 13, 2026

Published April 8, 2026

Arlene Leona Williams died at Providence St. Peter Hospital in Olympia, Washington on March 13, 2026. Arlene was born on Oct. 8, 1930, in Chicago, Illinois to William Browne and Hattie Lois (Kannberg) Reynolds. Arlene grew up in Chicago.

She moved with her parents to Osborn, Ohio in 1946, living there for two years. Following her graduation from Bath High School in Osborn, Arlene followed her parents west to California. She attended classes providing secretarial training, which led her to employment as a secretary at Prudential Insurance Company in Los Angeles.

While working at Prudential, Esther Robbins, one of her co-workers (who remained a close friend all these years) introduced her to a handsome young man. On Oct. 27, 1951, that man, Lester (Les) Williams and Arlene were married in Van Nuys, California.

Arlene joined Les in Adak, Alaska from 1952 until 1955 where he worked as a civilian substation operator on the Adak Island Naval Base. While there, Arlene gave birth to their daughter Susan (1953) and their first son, Michael (1954). Convincing her husband that a remote Alaskan island was not the place she wanted to raise a family, they relocated to Southern California in 1955. Les worked for Southern California Edison Company from 1955 until 1971.

During their time in California, their son Mark (1962) was born, completing the immediate family. Through the majority of their years together, Arlene remained at home as wife and mother. For a few years in the late ‘60s and early ‘70s, she enjoyed selling Avon products.

In 1971, the family moved from California to Washington State where Les worked as Substation Operator for Bonneville Power Administration, first in Tacoma, and then in Aberdeen. They settled in Ocosta in 1974, where they lived until Les retired in 1987. Following his retirement, Les and Arlene traveled in their motor home, wintering in places like Mission, Texas; Albuquerque, New Mexico; Guadalajara, Mexico; and Palm Springs, California. They finally settled down once again in 2002, in Markham. Following Lester’s death in 2006, Arlene moved to Leisure Manor in Aberdeen.

Arlene had been a member of Jehovah’s Witnesses since 1964. Family members wish to express gratitude for the love and support provided by members of her congregation, in particular Whitney, Dyamond, and Sally, helping Arlene to remain comfortably in her home with her cats, Luna and Blondie for her remaining years.

Arlene was preceded in death by her husband, Les; her parents, William and Hattie; her brother, Leroy, and her sister, Marjorie.

Arlene is survived by a daughter, Susan Carmichael-Hines of Lakewood, two sons, Michael (Mike) and wife, Paula, of Aberdeen and Mark and wife, Cathy, of Hoquiam; eleven grandchildren; twenty-two great-grandchildren, five great-great grandchildren; and sixteen nieces and nephews.

There will be a memorial service for Mrs. Williams on Saturday, May 9 at 3 p.m. in the Hoquiam Kingdom Hall, 1000 K Street. Following the service, there will be a reception at the Hoquiam Elks Lodge, 624 K Street. Please take a moment to share your memories or notes of condolence for the family at www.fernhillfuneral.com. Arrangements are entrusted to Twibell’s Fern Hill Funeral Home in Aberdeen, WA.