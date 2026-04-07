Published April 7, 2026

Norman Russell Betrozoff, affectionately known as “ZUBBA,” passed away on March 27, 2026, at St. Joseph Medical Center in Tacoma, Washington. He was 81.

Norman was born on Oct. 10, 1944, in Raymond, Washington. The youngest of 11 children of Alex and Katie (Domin) Betrozoff, he was raised in the family home on Park Avenue.

He attended Raymond High School, where he excelled in athletics, and graduated in 1963. A devoted sportsman, he especially enjoyed basketball, baseball, and football. He continued his education at Grays Harbor College and Central Washington University, playing football at both institutions. After college, Norman held a variety of jobs, including work in Alaska, beer delivery, and driving a school bus. He later began a long career with Weyerhaeuser, working in the woods setting chokers, pulling rigging, and operating a yarder. He subsequently worked in the Raymond shop as parts manager and, when that shop closed, transferred to the Pe Ell shop. He retired in 2003 after 35 years of service.

In 1969, Norman married Katie (Snodgrass). Together they welcomed three children: Kenny Betrozoff, Jodi (Bob Burrow), and Kurtis Betrozoff. He was a proud grandfather to Lonnie Hovren (Kendra), Nicholas Betrozoff, Bailee Betrozoff, and Olivia Betrozoff, and a great-grandfather to five.

He is also survived by his companion of 17 years, Sonja Gibbs, and their dog, Callie, with whom he resided in South Bend, Washington.

Norman was preceded in death by his brothers Michael, Alex Jr., Stanley, Larry, and Walter, and by his sisters Stella, Evangeline, and Kathleen. He is survived by his brothers John and Frank Betrozoff.

Norman enjoyed spending time with family and friends and was known for his warm presence at gatherings — often arriving first and leaving last. He also enjoyed golfing, visiting casinos, and cheering for the Seattle Seahawks, Seattle Mariners, and Washington Huskies, attending many games over the years with friends and family.

His presence, voice, and laughter will be missed by all. C-YA!

A celebration of life will be held at the Raymond Elks on May 16, at 2 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Willapa Harbor Helping Hands.