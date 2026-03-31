Published March 31, 2026

John E. Csernotta, 66, of Pacific Beach, Washington, and Laguna Beach, California passed away on Saturday, March 21, 2026. He was born on April 17, 1959, in Cleveland, Ohio, to the late Emil and Margaret (Yachnak) Csernotta.

He grew up in Middleburg Heights, Ohio and he earned both his undergraduate and master’s degrees in Business Administration at Baldwin Wallace University in Berea, Ohio.

John is survived by his loving wife, sweetheart and lifelong “Buddy” Lynn (Smith) Csernotta, with whom he shared 38 extraordinary years of marriage, adventures, love and laughter. John and Lynn loved their kitties: Olivia and Bobette as well as their kitties who preceded John: Sherlock, Twinkles, Gus, Cati, Rudy, Haylee.

He is also survived by his brother-in-law, Jerry Smith, and his wife, Pat, of Irwin, Pennsylvania. He was a proud uncle to Bryan Smith and his wife, Karin, of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; Doug Smith and his wife, Jilayne, of Denver, Colorado; and Lauren (Smith) Copeman and her husband, Casey, of Herminie, Pennsylvania. He was a great-uncle to Courtney and James Sullivan; Caden and Zachary Smith; Emerson and Crosby Smith; and Piper Copeman, and a great-great-uncle to JJ and McCoy Sullivan. He was also a proud “chosen” uncle to many — far too many to name individually, but each one held close to his heart.

John and Lynn enjoyed traveling together or with other friends on many adventures both near and far. His passion was golfing and he loved playing whenever he had the opportunity. He was always up for a good game of Pirates Dice (take a whiff), Shanghai Rummy or Skyjo. Game night was always a time for laughter and spirited competition. He loved drinking bold, flavorful Cabernet and making his signature Manhattans.

Csernotta built a distinguished career in the automotive industry, earning respect for his leadership, professionalism, and commitment to customer service.

John spent his entire career in the automotive industry, notably VP of Global Automotive at J.D. Power (10 yrs); Executive Director at Ford Motor Company (20 yrs); Dealer Principal and Operating partner of Ogden Lincoln/Kia in North Aurora, Illinois (3 yrs).

After retirement, in 2017, John and his friend and mentor, Joe O’Brien (O’Brien Auto Team, Kentucky, Illinois, Florida, Washington and California) partnered to build Interstate Honda in Chehalis, Washington, where John served as President and Owner Operator. John was very proud that they built the first Blue Stage Honda Dealership in the United States.

Prior to that, he served as president of Honda of Grays Harbor in Aberdeen, Washington, where he played an instrumental role in the dealership’s growth and success.

He was known among colleagues and peers for his strong work ethic, industry knowledge, and ability to build lasting relationships across the automotive community nationwide and internationally. Csernotta was actively involved in industry organizations, including the National Association of Auto Dealers (NADA) and the American International Auto Dealers Association (AIADA), Honda 20 Group HO05l, the Washington State Independent Auto Dealers Association (WSIADA). He continued to be a founding contributor to the Auto Free International Trade -PAC (AFIT-PAC) and the Western Washington Honda Dealers Association (WWHDA). John was on the Board of Directors of the Washington State Auto Dealers Association (WSADA) and served as treasurer of the Western Washington Honda Dealers Advertising Association. reflecting his commitment to advancing and supporting the dealer community. He was a longtime board member of Greater Grays Harbor, Inc and he was a member of the Rotary International in Aberdeen, Washington.

Through his extensive travels and career, John built a wide network of friends across the United States and internationally. He was a friend to many and loved by all.

He was an extraordinary automobile dealer and human being who personified integrity and customer satisfaction. His signature promise for his Honda dealerships was “We don’t sell cars — we help people buy them.”

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in John’s honor to Meow Village (meowvillage.org,) or to Harbor Association of Volunteers for Animals (hava-heart.org.)

A celebration of life for John is being planned with details to be announced.