Leena Margit Hovila Kosk

Published March 26, 2026

It is with great sadness and broken hearts that we share the peaceful passing of our mother Leena Margit Hovila Koski at the age of 88 in the evening of Monday Sept. 15 2025, at Ana’s Adult Family Home in Issaquah, Washington.

Leena was born in Kannus, Finland on Oct. 11, 1936, to Leimo and Ellen Hovila.

She is survived by two siblings, Eric and Kati, and has gone on to join her brother Ollie. She also has many loved and cherished nieces and nephews that she enjoyed being with when visiting them in Ontario, Canada.

She married Pentti Uolevi Koski on May 16, 1954, in Kannus, Finland. Together, with their little son, Jouni Uolevi, they moved from their home country on May 9, 1956, to Raymond, Washington. Neither Pentti or Leena knew the English language or had any knowledge of the American way of life, but with help from their sponsor family the Hoganson’s, Elsi and Walter, their learning process began.

They made new friends when they moved to Aberdeen and shortly thereafter came Katarina (Nina) Margit.

In Aberdeen they were introduced to the Scandinavian community and were very active in events at the Finnish Lodge. They were both members of the Kaleva group in Aberdeen — The United Finnish Kaleva Brothers & Sisters Aberdeen Lodge #9, a fraternal and cultural organization established by Finnish immigrants. The lodge played a significant role in the local Finnish Community and was a hub for social gatherings, support, and the preservation of Finnish heritage.

This Finnish community was a critical part of mom’s social life. She was the youngest in their group and the last to move onto heaven. Her life with all those women gave her priceless memories and new things to learn, like American cooking, driving a car, picking blackberries on the side of a logging road and managing two young babies, as a young wife and mother in a brand-new world.

The wonderful qualities of each of those women were instilled into Leena what we saw in her. Her loveliness was always expressed to all of us, her children.

Jouni married Vanessa in 1977, they had four (kiddos) grandchildren, Nikolas, Tiana, Mikel, Matthew, 12 great- grandchildren, and a great-great granddaughter. Nina married Skip in 1986 and they had Spencer.

In all those years together all our children spent many happy moments at Lost Lake, the family’s home away from home. Swimming, teaching the right way to take a sauna, and making yummy snacks. She loved walking, spending time with her grand babies, going to the movies, listening to music, but best of all she loved to dance with Pentti. It was a sight to see as they glided on the dance floor at The Finn Lodge.

She loved us no matter what, and we all will truly love her for time and all eternity, Leena, Mom, Mumuu, a most gracefully exquisite example of womanhood to be cherished forever.

A Celebration of Life will be held at Fern Hill Funeral Home in Aberdeen, Washington on Saturday, April 11th at 12 noon.