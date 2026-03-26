Published March 26, 2026

Larry Roman Gill, 68, of Marysville, Washington, passed away on March 14, 2026.

Larry was born in Aberdeen, Washington and grew up in the coastal town of Westport, where the ocean and outdoors shaped much of who he was. From an early age he developed a deep appreciation for nature, one that remained with him throughout his life.

Larry graduated from Ocosta High School in 1977. He went on to attend Lake Washington Technical College, where he trained as a diesel mechanic and built a lifelong career. Larry had a passion for fixing things and was often the person people turned to for help.

He loved spending time outdoors — fishing, hunting, camping, and exploring the beaches, forests, rivers and lakes of Washington. Some of his favorite places included North River, Johns River, the Willapa River, and Lake McMurray. These places held many memories of time spent with friends and family.

Those who knew Larry knew he wasn’t one for big speeches, but showed his love in steady, meaningful ways — by sharing his knowledge, lending a hand, always looking out for his family and making sure everyone was taken care of.

Larry is survived by his daughters, Taylor Gill and Lindsay Loughnan (Ryan Loughnan) and his brother, Gary Gill (Marlie Gill). He was preceded in death by his parents, Jack and Lois Gill.