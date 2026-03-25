Published March 25, 2026

Dwaine Samuel Howard of Grayland, Washington passed away on Tuesday, March 3, 2026, at Pacific Care Center in Hoquiam, Washington. He was 88 years old.

Born on June 14, 1937, in Longview, Washington to Clarence and Bessie (Chaufty) Howard, Dwaine was raised in the Cathlamet area, attending Wakiakum school district. After graduating in 1955, he went on to obtain his bachelor’s in accounting from the University of Washington. While in school, Dwaine paid his way by working at Boeing. Following college, Dwaine went on to work as an auditor, where he met the love of his life, best friend, and life long partner, Louise.

Dwaine and Louise married on May 21, 1965, in Seattle, Washington. The couple continued to live in Seattle, while Dwaine worked as a CPA for Arthur Anderson. After leaving Arthur Anderson, Dwaine ventured into entrepreneurship, purchasing and managing apartment buildings. In 1999, Dwaine and Louise sold their apartment buildings and moved to Grayland, Washington. Not ready to give up working, Dwaine bought, built, and managed multiple storage units, where he continued throughout the years until his passing.

Dwaine found peace by the ocean, especially at his home in Grayland, where the beach was part of his everyday view. He and Louise spent many loving years traveling side by side, creating memories from their summers at their fishing resort, “Hakai Lodge,” in British Columbia, to cruising the Canadian and Alaskan waters, and driving across the country in their RV. Dwaine was an avid boater who loved every moment out on the water.

Dwaine is survived by his loving wife, Louise Howard, family, and many friends who will love and miss him dearly.

At this time no formal services are scheduled. Please take a moment to share your memories or notes of condolence for the family at www.fernhillfuneral.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Twibell’s Fern Hill Funeral Home in Aberdeen, Washington.