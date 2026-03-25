Death Notices

Published March 25, 2026

Kevin Mason

Kevin Benjamin Mason, an Aberdeen resident and former carpenter, died Feb. 14, 2026, at home. He was 66.

Cremation arrangements are by Fern Hill Funeral Home in Aberdeen.

Gretha ‘Tonie’ Rogers

Gretha Ann “Tonie” Rogers, a Westport resident and former cook for a convalescent home in California, died Saturday, March 7, 2026, at Providence St. Peter Hospital in Olympia. She was 86.

She will be inurned with her husband James in Fern Hill Cemetery in Aberdeen.

Cremation arrangements are by Twibell’s Fern Hill Funeral Home in Aberdeen.