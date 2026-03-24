Published March 24, 2026

Norman Lee Cole passed away Dec. 31, 2025, in Olympia.

Norm was born June 2, 1945, in Las Vegas to Bill and Orpha Cole. He grew up in Bremerton, Washington, and served in Vietnam in 1966-67, earning the Army Commendation Medal and the National Defense Service Medal, among others.

Norm married Linda McKibbin in 1973 and had four children. He ran his own business, Fireguard Extinguisher, for about 30 years.

Norm is survived by his wife, Linda, of 52 years; his brother Tommy; and his sister, Linda. He is also survived by his children: Paul Cole, Adam (Stacy) Cole, Stephanie (KC) Teeter, and Mark (Denae) Cole. His grandchildren are Madison and Izzy Teeter and Brooklyn, Mason, and Cutler Cole.

Norm was preceded in death by his parents and his brothers Billy and Donnie.

A celebration of Norm’s life will be held May 16 at 1 p.m. in Aberdeen at the Foursquare Church.