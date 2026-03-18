Cherie May HuletDec. 14, 1930 – Feb. 11, 2026

Published March 18, 2026

Cherie was born Dec. 14, 1930 to Belva and Charles Wells. She passed away peacefully at Grays Harbor Community Hospital on Feb. 11, 2026 with her family by her side. She was 95 years old.

Cherie was raised in Aloha. After graduating from Moclips High School in 1948, she headed to the big city of Aberdeen where she earned her cosmetology license from Dewitt’s Beauty School. In 1949, she married her high school sweetheart, Dick, and they moved to Copalis Beach to start their lives together. Cherie worked at a salon in Ocean Shores until Dick built a shop for her across the street from their family home. Cherie’s Beauty Shop opened 1965. She trimmed and curled tots, teens, parents, and grandparents for over 30 years. She loved her customers, and maintained friendships with many of them after her retirement.

After retiring from her Beauty Shop, Cherie launched her next business adventure: Gem Trees by Cherie. Combining her creativity with her love of rocks, she crafted and sold hundreds of her beautiful wire and gemstone trees to local businesses, at craft fairs, and at the Tacoma Dome Christmas Gift Show. She shared her love of rocks, her wealth of knowledge, and her talent for designing and making gem trees with her grandkids. In addition, she taught her craft at the annual rock show of the Grays Harbor Gem and Geological Society Rock Club, of which Cherie was a valued member.

Cherie loved to travel. During her working years, she spent weekends traveling to Puyallup, Richland, or North Bend to be with her husband while he was working away from home. Retirement meant more opportunity to travel, and Dick and Cherie traveled together all over North America. They traveled as far south as Puerta Villarta, Mexico and as far North as the Arctic Circle, Alaska. Their journeys took them east to New York and Florida, and all throughout Canada. They often spent winters in Arizona, where they met up with their rock hound friends from across the country. Cherie always came home with something new to share with her rock club friends and her grandkids. After the passing of her husband, she enjoyed annual Alaskan cruises with her son and daughter.

Cherie was an avid supporter of all kids and their activities, especially her kids, grandkids, great-grandkids. As much as she loved travelling, she always carefully planned her trips around sport seasons, concerts, recitals, birthdays, and other events. She didn’t want to miss anything, and she missed very little. Her generosity and compassion extended beyond her family. Cherie was part of the original team of community members that started the North Beach Kids Free Lunch program. She was chief cook and record keeper as the program grew.

Sewing was one of Cherie’s favorite hobbies. Her projects evolved from making clothes for herself and her kids, to making elaborate quilts for every baby born to family or friends. She loved the creativity and the challenge of quilting. As a member of the SeaPals Quilt Guild, she participated in their Charity Quilt program and made several Quilts of Valor for local veterans. She always looked forward to monthly meetings with her Quilt Guild. For Cherie, there was nothing better than a weekday afternoon potluck with her dear quilting friends.

Party was her middle name: Any occasion, any time, she was up for it! Baby or bridal shower, birthday or holiday, grandkid craft day, tailgate or Superbowl (Go Hawks!) — she was on it. She had a plan, a list, the decorations, a favorite recipe, and everything needed for a great day. She loved the togetherness and laughter that a party brought, and that was her gift to each of her guests on those days.

Cherie was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years Richard (Dick) Hulet, her son Gary Hulet, and her sisters Donna Harvey Potter and Leah Johnson. She is survived by her son Chuck of Montesano and daughter and son-in-law Brenda and Kelly McCoy of Humptulips; her grandchildren Roxi, Charlie, Clark, Trisha, Jamie, and Jessica Hulet, Skip, Scott, and Casey McCoy, and Karisa Harrison; and her great-grandchildren Matthew, Chase, Jade, Maxx, Luke, Carly, Harper, Yesha, Emma, Sam, Nathaniel, and Parker. She is fondly remembered by numerous nieces, nephews, honorary grandkids that always called her “Grandma Cherie,” and many dear friends that became like family.

A memorial plaque will be placed at the Museum of the North Beach in honor of Cherie and her husband. Cherie had been a charter member of the museum since 2001. The Grays Harbor Gem and Geological Society Rock Club will honor Cherie with a memorial display case at the Rock Show at the Elma Fairgrounds, April 25-26.

A celebration of Cherie’s life will be held on March 28 at 2 p.m. at the Lion’s Club in Ocean Shores. Guests are welcome to bring a dessert or snack.

Please share your stories, memories, and photos in the Facebook Group: In Memory of Grandma Cherie Hulet. Or, send an email to inmemoryofcheriehulet@gmail.com

In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that donations be made in her memory to Museum of the North Beach, PO Box 231, Moclips, WA 98562, www.paypal.com/fundraiser/charity/167934 or the Gary Hulet Memorial Scholarship at Seabrook Community Foundation, Gary Hulet Memorial Scholarship, PO Box 423, Pacific Beach, WA 98571.