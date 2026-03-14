Published March 14, 2026

Patricia Anne Norkool passed away in Lacey, Washington on Sept. 14, 2025.

Pat graduated from Hoquiam High School in 1965 and attended the University of Washington, where she received her Master’s degree in English. She spent three years in Japan, teaching conversational English to Japanese businessmen and exploring the country.

After returning home, Pat found her life-long employment with Fred Hutchinson, working on the Wilm’s Tumor childhood cancer study. She managed the project for many years and co-authored many research papers. Pat was a long-time resident of Edmonds. She suffered health issues after retirement and spent her last years at the Brook’s Blessing adult family home in Lacey. Her family is grateful for the exceptional care she received there.

Pat is greatly missed by her family — brother Tom Norkool, sister Kay Estvold and her husband Terry as well as her nephews Tim and Dan and their families.

She will have a graveside committal service on March 21 at the Suise Creek cemetery in Kent, Washington.