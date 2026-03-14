Published March 14, 2026

Lanny “Butch” Leroy Thomas, 83, a longtime resident of Grays Harbor, died March 7, 2026, at his home. Lanny was born in Aberdeen, Washington on Aug. 3, 1942, to Frank S. and Mathilda A. (Cunningham) Thomas.

Lanny served in the U.S. Navy until his discharge in December 1967. He worked in the logging industry in his younger years, until later when he operated his own automotive repair shop. He had a love for cars and always had several projects in the works.

In addition to his wife, Peggy, surviving relatives include a daughter Shelley (Jason) Haddix of Castle Rock, Washington; a son, Terry (Lisa) Thomas of Woodland, Washington; two sisters, Lana Takhar of Grand Ronde, Oregon and Mary Emerson of Van Nuys, California; and three grandchildren, Tyler Boatsman, Bryan Thomas and Elizabeth Thomas.

Lanny is proceeded in death by his first wife Judy (Stoken), a grandson, Aaron Boatsman and siblings, Delcie Totten, Frank “Buck” Thomas, and Eileen Nichols.

There will be a celebration of life at Rotary Log Pavilion 1401 Sargent Blvd, Aberdeen on Sunday, March 22, 2026 at 1 p.m.

A private urn committal at Hoquiam’s Sunset Memorial Park will take place later.

Cremation arrangements are by Harrison Mortuary.