Death Notices

Published March 14, 2026

Ray Thompson

Longtime Raymond resident Ray Thompson of Centralia, died Wednesday, March 4, 2026, at Multicare Tacoma General Hospital. He was 88.

He had worked for the Washington State Department of Transportation in Raymond as a mechanic.

Services are being planned and details will be announced at a later date.

Dorothy J. DeSalvo

Aberdeen resident Dorothy Jean DeSalvo died Wednesday, March 11, 2026, at home. She was 79.

Arrangements are by Harrison Family Mortuary.

Dr. Ralph Morris

Dr. Ralph L. Morris, a longtime Harbor physician, died Monday, March 9, 2026, in Montesano. He was 91.

A private interment service will be held at Sunset Memorial Park.

A public celebration of life will be announced later.

Arrangements are by the Coleman Mortuary in Hoquiam.