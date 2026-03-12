Todd Morgan MeadowsMarch 28, 2000 — Feb. 25, 2026

Published March 12, 2026

Todd Morgan Meadows, 25, of Elma, Washington, passed away on Feb. 25, 2026, while crabbing on the Bering Sea in Alaska.

Todd was born on March 28, 2000 to Lucas and Angela Meadows and was raised in Elma and Satsop, Washington. He attended school in Elma and spent much of his life around the outdoors and the waters of the Pacific Northwest.

Following his passion for the ocean, Todd worked as a commercial fisherman out of Dutch Harbor, Alaska, fishing aboard the Aleutian Lady. He was proud of the hard work and adventure that came with life on the water.

Growing up, Todd was a member of the Elma Church of God. He loved spending time with his family and friends and enjoyed fishing, hunting, camping, and taking country drives. Those who knew Todd will remember his adventurous spirit and the time he cherished with the people closest to him.

Todd is survived by his parents, Lucas and Angela Meadows of Satsop, Washington; sons, River, Lawson, and Kolson Meadows; daughter, Aspen, whom he lovingly claimed as his own; brothers, Derik, Jacob, and Jordan; sisters, Mackenzie and Rozlyn; grandmother, Ila Meadows; grandparents Connie and Dennis Lambert; aunt and uncle Samantha and Chris Lewis; aunt Jessica Knutson and aunt Andrea Meadows; as well as many loving cousins.

He is also survived by his fiancée, Kennady Harvey, and his best friend and fishing partner, Alex Carr-Gonzalez.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 14, 2026, at 3 p.m. at Abundant Life Church, 535 E. Main Street, Elma, Washington. A reception will follow at 369 Monte-Elma Road, Montesano, Washington.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Meadows Family, P.O. Box 1773, Elma, WA 98541.

Todd will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and all who had the privilege of knowing him.

Funeral Arrangements have been entrusted to Harrison Family Mortuary of Aberdeen.

