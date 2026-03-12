Published March 12, 2026

Sunhui Hyeok Kim Wasberg, “Sunny,” born in Seoul, South Korea on Jan. 9, 1947, passed on March 1, 2026.

Sunhui moved to South Bend, Washington in the early 1970s. She married her husband, Dennis Wasberg, in 1971, and they were happily married for 55 years. They lived in Eugene, Oregon and then moved home to South Bend.

Sunhui was a loving and dedicated wife, mother and friend. She could both start and stop a conversation with her smile, and had a bright and contagious laugh. She was a skillful and talented cook and chef, gardener, artist, fisherperson, clam digger and seaweed harvester with an energetic spirit and determination. She did everything with extraordinary grace and talent.

There is a saying that there is an art and a science to parenting, and Sunhui had both. She took very good care of her daughters. She was fiercely loyal to her family, friends and neighbors, and her sunny personality brightened everyone’s day. Her family and friends enjoyed vegetables and greens from her Korean garden in her yard on Eklund Park as well as what she enjoyed harvesting from the regional bays and the Pacific Ocean.

Sunhui is survived by her younger brother Kim Chul-whan, in South Korea; older sister Kim Hae-ja, in Georgia, USA; husband, Dennis, in South Bend; and her daughters Lisa and Jill in Seattle.